CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.98 and last traded at C$10.01. Approximately 29,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 23,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Trading Down 5.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.56.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.