CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.98 and last traded at C$10.01. Approximately 29,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 23,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.57.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Common Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.56.

