CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,486,842 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,691 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,486,842 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

