Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 15,154 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.33 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

