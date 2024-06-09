Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 23,191 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

WEC opened at $79.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

