Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 12,723 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in STERIS by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after buying an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.16. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.