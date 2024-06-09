Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 176.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HSY opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.57. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $263.29.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

