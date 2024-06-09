Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 9.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.