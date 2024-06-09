Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.47 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

