Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 133.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $188.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average of $164.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

