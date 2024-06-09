Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.07 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

