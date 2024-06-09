Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.13 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,427 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.