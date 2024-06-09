Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $113.34 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

