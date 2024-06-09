Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 133.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,129,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,273,000 after buying an additional 419,884 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

