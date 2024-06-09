Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $66.00 at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Ciena Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

