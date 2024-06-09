Citigroup Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $160.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Shares of EXR opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

