CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Trading Up 1%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

CK Asset Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

