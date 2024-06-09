Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,110,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 119,250.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 72,399 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

