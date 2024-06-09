Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13,272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 2.6 %

KOF stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

