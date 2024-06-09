Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13,272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.
KOF stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
