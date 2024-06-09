Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $213.72 and last traded at $213.72. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.72.
Cochlear Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.07.
About Cochlear
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
