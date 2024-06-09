Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Cut by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cognex by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 294,523 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 184,774 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

