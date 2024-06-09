Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.59

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.59 ($36.51) and traded as high as €37.70 ($40.98). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €37.61 ($40.88), with a volume of 1,063,640 shares.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.65.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
