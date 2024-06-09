Comparing Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of APi Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 48.23% 39.37% 13.56% APi Group 2.49% 37.83% 10.90%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 4 19 9 0 2.16 APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Airbnb and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Airbnb currently has a consensus price target of $152.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. APi Group has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.57%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than Airbnb.

Risk & Volatility

Airbnb has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbnb and APi Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $10.24 billion 9.22 $4.79 billion $7.47 19.63 APi Group $6.93 billion 1.48 $153.00 million ($2.15) -17.37

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than APi Group. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbnb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airbnb beats APi Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.