Comparing Beyond (NYSE:BYON) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beyond and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Beyond alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 3 3 0 2.50 Stitch Fix 2 10 0 0 1.83

Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 119.77%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential downside of 13.98%. Given Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91% Stitch Fix -8.68% -41.40% -16.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Beyond and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.44 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.83 Stitch Fix $1.64 billion 0.27 -$171.97 million ($1.02) -3.65

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond has a beta of 3.8, indicating that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beyond beats Stitch Fix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.