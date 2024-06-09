COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) versus Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Financial Survey

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for COMPASS Pathways and Applied Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 0 5 0 3.00 Applied Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus price target of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 583.00%. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.55%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Applied Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -57.24% -47.33% Applied Therapeutics N/A -1,497.37% -176.54%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Applied Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$118.46 million ($2.37) -2.93 Applied Therapeutics $9.99 million 53.42 -$119.76 million ($1.84) -2.54

COMPASS Pathways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Therapeutics. COMPASS Pathways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. It also develops AT-001 (also called caficrestat) that is in phase 3 clinical trials to treat diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. The company has exclusive license and supply agreement with Mercury Pharma Group Limited to commercialize drug products containing AT-007. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

