Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $487.86

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 487.86 ($6.25) and traded as high as GBX 531.30 ($6.81). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 525 ($6.73), with a volume of 220,924 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.90) to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRE
Conduit Trading Down 1.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Neil David Eckert bought 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,132.98 ($7,857.76). In related news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984.48 ($12,792.42). Also, insider Neil David Eckert bought 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,132.98 ($7,857.76). Insiders have purchased a total of 31,227 shares of company stock worth $16,107,966 over the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Conduit
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.