Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $487.86

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 487.86 ($6.25) and traded as high as GBX 531.30 ($6.81). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 525 ($6.73), with a volume of 220,924 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.90) to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £824.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 488.22.

In other news, insider Neil David Eckert bought 1,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,132.98 ($7,857.76). In related news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984.48 ($12,792.42). Insiders have purchased a total of 31,227 shares of company stock worth $16,107,966 over the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

