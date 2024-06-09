Contrasting BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.49, indicating that its stock price is 549% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies -10.53% -4.23% -2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagaya Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BTC Digital and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.67%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and Pagaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.38 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies $812.05 million 1.08 -$128.44 million ($1.41) -8.76

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats BTC Digital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.