Contrasting Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) & Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Femasys and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 5 0 2.83

Femasys currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,021.79%. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus price target of $280.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.07 million 21.60 -$14.25 million ($0.84) -1.24 Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.37 billion 3.59 $1.48 billion $4.54 53.00

This table compares Femasys and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Femasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -1,420.59% -104.06% -73.32% Becton, Dickinson and Company 6.76% 13.90% 6.73%

Risk & Volatility

Femasys has a beta of -2.79, meaning that its share price is 379% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Femasys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

