Contrasting Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $223.81 million 9.25 -$24.72 million ($0.02) -54.50 KORE Group $276.61 million 0.21 -$167.04 million ($1.88) -0.37

Globalstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -19.14% -11.66% -4.73% KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Globalstar and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Globalstar has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Globalstar and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 321.02%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Globalstar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globalstar beats KORE Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications. It also provides one-way or two-way communications and data transmissions using mobile devices, including the SPOT family of products, such as SPOT X, SPOT Gen4, and SPOT Trace that transmit messages and the location of the device; commercial Internet of Things transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets; small satellite transmitter modules comprising the STX-3, ST-150 and ST100, and chips that enable an integrator's products to access its network; engineering and other communication services using MSS and terrestrial spectrum licenses; undertakes installation of gateways and antennas; and hardware and software products design and development services. The company distributes its products through retailers and sales force, as well as www.findmespot.com e-commerce website. Globalstar, Inc. serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, animal tracking, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, leisure, emergency services, agriculture, and forestry markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

