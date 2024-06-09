Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.02. 866,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,634,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
