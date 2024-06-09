Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.02. 866,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,634,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

