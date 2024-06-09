Cormark Increases Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$11.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.