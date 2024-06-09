Cormark Increases Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$11.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.08. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.50 and a one year high of C$9.50. The firm has a market cap of C$871.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

