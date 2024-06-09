Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.53). 341,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.50).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,012.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

