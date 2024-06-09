Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.53). 341,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.50).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CSFS
Cornerstone FS Trading Down 1.2 %
Cornerstone FS Company Profile
Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone FS
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.