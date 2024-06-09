Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.71. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1,357,168 shares changing hands.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
