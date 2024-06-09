Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.71. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1,357,168 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.