Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,095,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $232,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 72,241 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.58 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

