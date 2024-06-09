Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 186.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 72,241 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

