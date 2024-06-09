Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 9,085 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $63,956,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,140,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $9,657,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $147,116,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

