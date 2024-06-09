CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CRH by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

