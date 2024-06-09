Critical Analysis: Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alternus Clean Energy and Duke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Duke Energy 0 5 6 0 2.55

Duke Energy has a consensus target price of $102.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Duke Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Energy is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Duke Energy 10.78% 9.25% 2.53%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Duke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Energy has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Duke Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.42 -$69.46 million N/A N/A Duke Energy $29.46 billion 2.69 $2.84 billion $3.98 25.78

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Duke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duke Energy beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. Duke Energy Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

