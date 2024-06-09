Critical Survey: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Clene has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene -7,873.23% -224.28% -60.21% Seres Therapeutics N/A N/A -22.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Seres Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clene and Seres Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Clene presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,648.25%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 985.78%. Given Clene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clene is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clene and Seres Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $650,000.00 73.46 -$49.50 million ($0.46) -0.81 Seres Therapeutics $126.32 million 0.74 -$113.72 million ($0.60) -1.02

Clene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clene beats Seres Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company also develops CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to support wound healing; and CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease and to provide immune support for symptom resolution. In addition, it markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state. The company's lead product candidate is VOWST, an oral microbiome therapeutic that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Its product pipeline also includes SER-155, an investigational oral fermented microbiome therapeutic which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia, and graft versus host disease in immunocompromised patients including patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 which is in Phase 2b and SER-301 that is in Phase 1b to treat ulcerative colitis. Further, it has license Agreement with NHSc Rx License GmbH for the therapeutic products based on the microbiome technology, which includes VOWST product candidate, which is developed for the treatment of CDI and recurrent CDI; and collaboration license agreement with Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. (Nestlé) for the development and commercialization of certain product candidates for the treatment and management of CDI and inflammatory bowel disease including UC and Crohn's disease. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

