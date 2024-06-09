Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,207,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,945,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 66.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,598,000 after acquiring an additional 864,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

