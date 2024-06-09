Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

