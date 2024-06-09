CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get CSX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Get Free Report

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.