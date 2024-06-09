CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.82.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
CSX opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
