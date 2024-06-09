CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.50 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

