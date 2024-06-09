Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CGEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Cullinan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.