Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CGEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Cullinan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

