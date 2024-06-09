CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.18

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 17657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVI. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

