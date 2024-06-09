D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.4% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $140.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

