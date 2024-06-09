Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAWN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,504.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,236,030. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -1.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.