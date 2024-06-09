Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.
Several research firms have weighed in on DAWN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
View Our Latest Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -1.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.