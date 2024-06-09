Delaney Dennis R Buys 815 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

