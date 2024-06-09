Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $11.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

