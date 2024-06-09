Desktop Metal Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 11th (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 14.0 %

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Desktop Metal

Insider Buying and Selling at Desktop Metal

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 180,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 871,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 158,872 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 4,740.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 954,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 934,632 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.