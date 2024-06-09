Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Watchman Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

